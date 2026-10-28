Elon Musk says more than 200 neoclouds face ‘guppy-level death’ - What it means for AI infrastructure push

Elon Musk recently warned that more than 200 neocloud companies are going to see what he described as ‘guppy-level death’ and consolidation. “Some will make it through, but not many,” Musk, the founder of xAI, said further in an X post.

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Even as Musk’s own xAI is pushing forward with its expansion plan to increase the AI data centers by 7x to 10GW by late 2027, the world’s richest man noted that it is becoming increasingly difficult for companies to find the funds.

“As of the past few weeks, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn’t have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers,” Musk said.

What are Neoclouds? Neoclouds are AI-first cloud providers that rent out high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) to AI labs, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, Anthropic, and Google. Unlike hyperscalers, which offer compute, storage, managed databases, identity, security tooling, compliance certifications, and global regions as one platform under one contract, neoclouds only offer GPUs to their customers, which are priced per hour.

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How neoclouds became popular CoreWeave, which started out as a cryptocurrency-mining enterprise in 2017, is currently the largest independent neocloud, managing massive multi-billion-dollar capacity agreements with major tech firms like Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Riding high on the AI wave, caused by the release of ChatGPT in 2022, several other neoclouds also sprung up. According to American Compute, there are around 30 neocloud companies in the US alone. Most of these companies are struggling with profitability and long-term viability.

Independent neoclouds struggle for revenue Earlier this month, Gartner, a business and technology insights company, said that more than $3.5 trillion of AI infrastructure spending could be exposed to impairment by the end of 2030, if AI providers continue their current pace of capital spending.

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“In 2026, AI providers are expected to spend nearly $1 trillion on AI infrastructure, and are forecast to invest an additional $6 trillion between 2027 and 2030,” said Will Sommer, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner. “However, our research indicates that enterprise and consumer AI revenue will be insufficient to support profitable returns on all planned AI capital expenditures during this period.”

Also Read | AWS, Nvidia to deploy 2 million additional AI GPUs across data centres by 2028

“Through 2030, AI data center owners would need to generate a cumulative $8.5 trillion in revenue to cover announced capital spending, financing costs, and a 12% return on invested capital (ROIC), which we assume to be the hurdle rate of investment capital,” said Sommer. “However, total enterprise and consumer AI revenue that can be attributed to AI data centers during this period is forecast to reach no more than $3.6 trillion. Because most AI-native providers operate asset-light business models, we predict that less than half of AI revenue will be earned by providers that own significant AI infrastructure.”

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The Information also reported that industry executives expect only 7-10 of hundreds of neocloud providers to survive an impending shakeout.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.