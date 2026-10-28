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Elon Musk says more than 200 neoclouds face ‘guppy-level death’ - What it means for AI infrastructure push

Elon Musk warned that most neocloud companies may fail or consolidate as debt financing dries up without substantial non-AI revenue. Analysts also question whether AI demand can justify massive infrastructure spending, with industry executives expecting only 7 to 10 providers to survive.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Published28 Oct 2026, 09:25 AM IST
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Neoclouds are AI-first cloud providers that rent out high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) to AI labs.
Neoclouds are AI-first cloud providers that rent out high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) to AI labs.(Reuters)
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Elon Musk recently warned that more than 200 neocloud companies are going to see what he described as ‘guppy-level death’ and consolidation. “Some will make it through, but not many,” Musk, the founder of xAI, said further in an X post.

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Even as Musk’s own xAI is pushing forward with its expansion plan to increase the AI data centers by 7x to 10GW by late 2027, the world’s richest man noted that it is becoming increasingly difficult for companies to find the funds.

“As of the past few weeks, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn’t have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers,” Musk said.

What are Neoclouds?

Neoclouds are AI-first cloud providers that rent out high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) to AI labs, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, Anthropic, and Google. Unlike hyperscalers, which offer compute, storage, managed databases, identity, security tooling, compliance certifications, and global regions as one platform under one contract, neoclouds only offer GPUs to their customers, which are priced per hour.

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How neoclouds became popular

CoreWeave, which started out as a cryptocurrency-mining enterprise in 2017, is currently the largest independent neocloud, managing massive multi-billion-dollar capacity agreements with major tech firms like Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Also Read | CoreWeave’s debt worries: Can AI cash flows justify its spending?

Riding high on the AI wave, caused by the release of ChatGPT in 2022, several other neoclouds also sprung up. According to American Compute, there are around 30 neocloud companies in the US alone. Most of these companies are struggling with profitability and long-term viability.

Independent neoclouds struggle for revenue

Earlier this month, Gartner, a business and technology insights company, said that more than $3.5 trillion of AI infrastructure spending could be exposed to impairment by the end of 2030, if AI providers continue their current pace of capital spending.

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“In 2026, AI providers are expected to spend nearly $1 trillion on AI infrastructure, and are forecast to invest an additional $6 trillion between 2027 and 2030,” said Will Sommer, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner. “However, our research indicates that enterprise and consumer AI revenue will be insufficient to support profitable returns on all planned AI capital expenditures during this period.”

Also Read | AWS, Nvidia to deploy 2 million additional AI GPUs across data centres by 2028

“Through 2030, AI data center owners would need to generate a cumulative $8.5 trillion in revenue to cover announced capital spending, financing costs, and a 12% return on invested capital (ROIC), which we assume to be the hurdle rate of investment capital,” said Sommer. “However, total enterprise and consumer AI revenue that can be attributed to AI data centers during this period is forecast to reach no more than $3.6 trillion. Because most AI-native providers operate asset-light business models, we predict that less than half of AI revenue will be earned by providers that own significant AI infrastructure.”

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The Information also reported that industry executives expect only 7-10 of hundreds of neocloud providers to survive an impending shakeout.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

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