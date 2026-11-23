Alexandr Wang, Meta's chief AI officer, has warned that artificial superintelligence could reshape human civilisation, arguing that recent advances in AI have changed the limits of machine intelligence. The upcoming year may be pivotal in determining humanity's fate with increasingly powerful AI systems, Wang wrote in a lengthy post on X on 22 November. He said that the artificial intelligence-backed proof of the 167-year-old Riemann Hypothesis is proof that machines are now getting smarter than the world's best human experts.

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Wang, who leads Meta Superintelligence Labs, argued that intelligence is no longer the biggest obstacle to AI surpassing humans across different fields. Rather, he said, he feels the problems yet to be solved are specialized knowledge, infrastructure and experimentation. The comments come as debates over the safety of artificial intelligence and the rapid pace of technological development continue, amid the prospect of machines improving themselves with minimal human input.

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Meta AI chief compares atomic bomb discovery with the Riemann Hypothesis In his post, Wang described the Riemann Hypothesis as one of the greatest intellectual challenges in mathematics. The problem was posed by the mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859 and concerns the distribution of prime numbers.

Drawing on his upbringing in Los Alamos, New Mexico, Wang made a striking comparison, saying that many physicists would consider the discovery of the atomic bomb a "homework problem" compared with proving the hypothesis. He also said the reported breakthrough was the result of an “alien mind that we don't understand”.

Wang added that the development was similar to that of the OpenAI o3 model in December 2024, which achieved a top score on the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME). He said that milestone showed how rapidly AI's raw reasoning capabilities were advancing.

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AI could outperform humans across multiple fields Wang said advancements in AI over the last two years have also addressed several limitations beyond intelligence, including domain-specific knowledge, practical implementation and independent working skills.

He added that models are getting smarter, with coding improvements, cyber security and AI agents cited as examples. He further said that the study of AI could also be automated and that AI systems could enhance their capabilities to superhuman levels.

This could accelerate advancements in the fields of biology, weapons development, and economic development, which may outpace human understanding and monitoring capabilities, Wang said.

Alexandr Wang warns against handing control of society to AI According to the Meta executive, humanity might struggle to maintain control over systems capable of self-improvement without limits. He also wondered how humans can oversee AI that is 1,000 times more capable than humans in all areas.

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Wang strongly emphasized the importance of technology companies focusing more on AI safety, alignment and security rather than treating superintelligence as an inevitable outcome. He said society should not allow itself to be controlled by machines.

Elon Musk says superintelligence has arrived

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Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reacted to the growing discussion around superintelligence. In a post on X on 22 November, Musk wrote, "Unequivocal super intelligence has arrived. Welcome to the Singularity [sic]."

His predictions come amid much discussion among tech leaders about a pivotal moment for AI. Although Wang suggested that more people are needed to monitor and control the progress of AI development, Musk's post indicated that he felt the emergence of superintelligence is already underway.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.