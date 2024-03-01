Hello User
Business News/ Ai / Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, Sam Altman for Breach of Contract

Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, Sam Altman for Breach of Contract

Gareth Vipers , The Wall Street Journal

The billionaire alleges that the ChatGPT maker and its CEO have prioritized profit over benefits to humanity.

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman

Elon Musk sued OpenAI and its Chief Executive Sam Altman, alleging they broke the artificial-intelligence company’s founding agreement by prioritizing profit over the benefit of humanity.

Musk, who helped found the ChatGPT maker in 2015, claims OpenAI’s close relationship with tech giant Microsoft goes against the company’s original commitment to public, open-source AI.

Upon founding the company, Musk and co-founders Altman and Greg Brockman agreed to pursue a nonprofit company “for the benefit of humanity," Musk said in court documents filed in San Francisco Thursday.

“OpenAI, Inc. has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft," the suit says. “Under its new board, it is not just developing but is actually refining an [artificial general intelligence] to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity."

Musk is bringing claims including breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and unfair business practices against OpenAI and the two co-founders.

OpenAI and Musk didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

