Elon Musk's AI Grok: An American woman has revealed that Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, successfully recognised a fracture in her daughter's hand after a doctor failed to identify it.

The woman, AJ Kay, made the stunning claim on social media. Her claims have sparked a debate about the potential of AI in the healthcare sector.

In a post on social media platform X, she wrote: "I poured over x-rays of normal wrists and broken wrists and, remembering a post from a few weeks ago by @elonmusk that Grok2 could read medical images, I uploaded the wrist X-ray to Grok and asked if there were any abnormalities. Grok: "There's a clear fracture line in the distal radius."

After this, Kay sought a second opinion from a wrist specialist, who also confirmed the distal radial head fracture with dorsal displacement.

The specialist also warned that “had it gone untreated, she likely would have needed surgery that she can probably avoid now".

Kay stated that one of her daughters was in a bad car accident last weekend. Car was totaled but she walked away.

There was no need for emergency transport from the scene but her arm was hurting badly by the time they were able to leave “so I took her home with the intention of visiting Urgent Care early the next morning."

By 6 am, the way her daughter was favoring it and the amount of pain she was in indicated more than soft tissue injury, the mother claimed.

After visiting Urgent Care, her daughter was examined and some x-rays were taken. There, bothdoctor and radiologist declared her free of any fracture and sent her home with an ace wrap and painkillers.

As the mother was not convinced with the diagnosis, she said her daughter’s hand kept going cold and tingly and she couldn’t move her thumb.