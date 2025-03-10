Elon Musk’s xAI Chatbot Grok identifies Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash as THESE celebrities—See who!

In a strange mix-up recently, Elon Musk's XAI chatbot Grok recently provided incorrect information about a photo featuring cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

An X user shared the image of Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash enjoying the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final from the stands, asking for their identities.

Surprisingly, the chatbot misidentified them as Pakistani actor and singer Atif Aslam and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

Grok responded: "The two in the photo at the Champions Trophy final in Dubai are likely Atif Aslam, a famous Pakistani singer, and Urvashi Rautela, a Bollywood actress, who were spotted at the India-Pakistan match earlier in the tournament."

This response left netizens puzzled and amused.

Grok's erroneous response soon caught attention and went viral on social media.

While some users pointed out Grok's glaring mistake, others called for improvement.

A user commented: "Hey @elonmusk @cb_doge I think #grok needs more Training !!! Please help him [sic]."

Another user said: "Hence Proved AI is not going to take our Jobs [sic]."

This user also tagged Elon Musk and wrote: "Hello your grok system needs the eye check up [sic]."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce rumours Users were also surprised to see Yuzvendra Chahal and Mahvash together amid rumours surrounding his personal life, particularly his alleged divorce from his wife, actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

In January, Chahal took to his Instagram to address rumours surrounding his divorce with Dhanashree.

The India spinner had written: "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! [sic]"

Acknowledging the "curiosity" surrounding his "personal life", Chahal admitted that he had noticed several social media posts about him that "may or may not be true".

"I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true [sic]," he wrote.

A day before Chahal’s post, Dhanashree Verma also broke her silence, slamming "faceless trolls" for spreading "baseless" claims and tarnishing her "reputation."