Encrypted chatbots, gen-AI privacy to open up this year: Mozilla president Mark Surman
Summary
Mozilla, one of the world’s largest internet browsing companies, says encrypted chatbots and portable data tools could reshape how users control generative artificial intelligence this year.
Privacy-first user experiences in generative AI are poised to go mainstream this year as consumer discomfort around data sharing rises, Mark Surman, president and board member of web browser Mozilla, told Mint.
