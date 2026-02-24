“Encryption is, of course, important from a standalone data privacy standpoint. But, it’s important to consider it from the aspect of both technical feasibility, as well as how a generative AI application would be affected if they did not have access to a person’s usage data," said Anushka Jain, research associate at policy research firm, Digital Futures Lab. "In many use cases, users would want the chatbot to contextually learn and offer better responses, so from that end, it might not be a one-size-fits-all solution—even though data privacy is an important part of internet usage."