EPFO adds net 1.69 million members in August

New Delhi: Government-backed social security body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 1.69 million members in August, marginally higher than a year ago, according to provisional payroll data released on Friday by the labour ministry.

The data showed an addition of 926,000 new members, including 244,000 women into the fold of the EPFO.

Employees in the 18-25 years age group constituted 58.36% of the total new members added during the month, the labour ministry said.

About 1.18 million members exited and rejoined EPFO during the month, registering an increase of 10.13% compared to the same period of the previous year, the labour ministry said.

"These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus extending their social security protection. The data also suggests that members exiting the fold of EPFO have declined continuously in the last two months," it added.

During August, 3,210 establishments extended social security cover of EPFO to their employees by remitting their first Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) during the month.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Gujarat were the top five states in terms of net member additions during August 2023. These states collectively enrolled 996,000 members during the month, which constitute around 58.64% of net members addition.

"Pan India industry-wise data displays maximum membership in trading-commercial establishments, building & construction, engineer-engineering contractors, textiles etc," the statement said.

"Of the total net membership, around 39.87% addition is from expert services (consisting of manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, miscellaneous activities etc.)," it added.

