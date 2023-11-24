European companies unite to oppose overregulation of AI, citing innovation risks: Details
Businesses and tech groups caution against excessive regulation of foundation models in forthcoming EU AI rules, fearing it could stifle start-up growth or force relocation.
On Thursday, businesses and tech groups cautioned the European Union against excessive regulation of foundation models, a type of artificial intelligence system, in the forthcoming AI rules. They emphasized that such over-regulation could potentially stifle the growth of emerging start-ups or force them to relocate from the region, reported Reuters.