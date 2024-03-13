European Lawmakers Approve Landmark AI Legislation

BRUSSELS—European lawmakers approved the world’s most comprehensive legislation yet on artificial intelligence, setting out sweeping rules for developers of AI systems and new restrictions on how the technology can be used.

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted to give final approval to the law after reaching a political agreement last December with European Union member states. The rules, which are set to take effect gradually over several years, ban certain AI uses, introduce new transparency rules and require risk assessments for AI systems that are deemed high-risk.

The law comes amid a broader global debate about the future of AI and its potential risks and benefits as the technology is increasingly adopted by companies and consumers. Elon Musk last week sued OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman for allegedly breaking the company’s founding agreement by prioritizing profit over AI’s benefits for humanity. Altman has said AI should be developed with great caution and offers immense commercial possibilities.

The new legislation applies to AI products in the EU market, regardless of where they were developed. It is backed by fines of up to 7% of a company’s worldwide revenue.

The AI Act is “the first regulation in the world that is putting a clear path towards a safe and human-centric development of AI," said Brando Benifei, an EU lawmaker from Italy who helped lead negotiations on the law.

While the law only applies in the EU it is expected to have a global impact because large AI companies are unlikely to want to forgo access to the bloc, which has a population of about 448 million people. Other jurisdictions could also use the new law as a model for their AI regulations, contributing to a wider ripple effect.

“Anybody that intends to produce or use an AI tool will have to go through that rulebook," said Guillaume Couneson, a partner at Linklaters, a law firm.

Several jurisdictions worldwide have introduced or are considering new rules for AI. The Biden administration last year signed an executive order requiring major AI companies to notify the government when developing a model that could pose serious risks. Chinese regulators have set out rules focused on generative AI.

The EU’s AI Act is the latest example of the bloc’s role as an influential global rule maker. A separate competition law that came into effect for certain tech giants earlier this month is already pushing Apple to change its App Store policies and Alphabet’s Google to modify how search results appear for users in the bloc. Another law focused on online content is pushing large social-media companies to report on what they are doing to address illegal content and disinformation on their platforms.

The AI Act won’t take effect right away. The prohibitions in the legislation, which include bans on the use of emotion-recognition AI in schools and workplaces and on untargeted scraping of images for facial-recognition databases, are expected to become enforceable later this year. Other elements of the law will come into force gradually over the coming years.

The new rules will eventually require providers of general-purpose AI models, which are trained on vast data sets and underpin more specialized AI applications, to have up-to-date technical documentation on their models. They will also have to publish a summary of the content they used to train the model.

Makers of the most powerful AI models—deemed to have what the EU calls a “systemic risk"—will be required to put those models through state of the art safety evaluations and notify regulators of serious incidents that occur with their models. They will also have to implement mitigations for potential risks and cybersecurity protection, the law says.

The provisions on general-purpose AI were added during the EU’s legislative process, after the public launch of well-known chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Industry groups and some European governments pushed back against the introduction of blanket rules for general-purpose AI, saying legislators should focus instead on risky uses of the technology—rather than the models that underpin its use.

France, home to Mistral AI, and Germany sought to water down some of the legislation’s proposals. Mistral Chief Executive Arthur Mensch said recently that the AI Act would—after some changes in final negotiations that lightened some obligations—be a manageable burden for his company, even if he thinks the law should have remained focused on how AI is used and not the underlying technology.

Lawmakers said the AI Act was among the most heavily lobbied pieces of legislation the bloc has dealt with in recent years.

Corporate watchdogs and some lawmakers said they wanted the legislation to include tougher requirements—such as the rules for safety evaluations and risk mitigation—for all general-purpose AI models and not just the most powerful models.

Another element of the law requires clear labeling of so-called deepfakes, which refer to images, audio, or video that have been generated or manipulated by AI and might otherwise appear to be authentic. AI systems that are deemed by legislators to be high-risk, such as those used for immigration or critical infrastructure, must conduct risk assessments and ensure that they are using high-quality data, among other requirements.

Lawmakers in Europe said they sought to make the legislation flexible so that it can adapt to rapidly evolving technology. For example, one part of the law says the European Commission—the EU’s executive arm—can update technical elements of its definition of general-purpose AI models based on market and technological developments.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com and Sam Schechner at Sam.Schechner@wsj.com