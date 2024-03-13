European Lawmakers Approve Landmark AI Legislation
SummaryThe EU law marks the world’s most comprehensive legislation yet on artificial intelligence, setting out sweeping rules for developers and new restrictions on how the technology can be used.
BRUSSELS—European lawmakers approved the world’s most comprehensive legislation yet on artificial intelligence, setting out sweeping rules for developers of AI systems and new restrictions on how the technology can be used.
