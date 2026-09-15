‘Everyone should be deeply suspicious’: FTC chairman raises concern about AI companies that…

Andrew N Ferguson, US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairman, has expressed concern about certain AI companies. According to him, "everyone should be deeply suspicious" about artificial intelligence companies that seek antitrust exemptions while supporting new regulations.

The FTC’s proposed AI policy earlier raised questions about bias and misleading promises. However, it is also argued that the FTC’s legal reach may be narrower than what its political language suggests.

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The FTC released the proposal on 1 July 2026, well after its stipulated deadline. It highlighted AI’s economic importance and the administration’s aim of reducing barriers to innovation. It also outlined the commission’s powers against misleading business practices, including those involving new technologies.

The key issue concerns what companies promise about chatbots, rather than every answer chatbots produce. Under the proposal, companies could face action for misleading users about their systems’ political leanings.

For example, a company might promise neutrality while deliberately directing its chatbot towards liberal views. Such conflicting claims could attract action under rules against deception, according to Tech Policy Press.

According to the FTC’s July statement, AI companies may face legal action if they secretly shape answers around ideological goals. The FTC says such changes may mislead users expecting accurate and objective responses.

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Its proposed policy focuses on promises companies make about their AI products. These promises may be clearly stated or suggested through how the products are presented.

The FTC Act bars unfair or deceptive business conduct under Section 5. FTC says undisclosed ideological changes could conflict with claims about an AI system’s usefulness. They may also undermine promises that the system suits particular tasks.

“The FTC wants to hear from businesses and consumers about their experiences and concerns regarding the subversion of AI systems for ideological ends,” Ferguson said at that time.

“This crucial input will help the Commission formulate a final policy that advances President Donald Trump’s goal of expanding America’s global dominance in artificial intelligence,” he added.

FTC sought feedback The FTC then invited businesses and consumers to share their experiences and concerns. Chairman Ferguson said their feedback would help shape the final policy. He linked this exercise to President Donald Trump’s goal of strengthening America’s global AI leadership.

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The proposal also questioned state rules that required companies to change AI responses. It singled out Colorado’s Artificial Intelligence Act, alleging that it promoted the state’s ideological aims.

The commission argued that conflicting state requirements could be overridden by federal regulation. This position concerns conflicts with federal rules, rather than every state law governing AI, it argued.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.