Exclusive: US-China rivalry threatens global AI safeguards; IIIT Hyderabad director flags Israel challenge

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) has raised concerns about cybersecurity, warfare and potential misuse. However, slowing its progress could face resistance as countries compete for technological superiority.

In an interview with Mint on October 13, 2026, Sandeep Kumar Shukla, director of the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad), said global guidelines are needed to manage AI risks, but geopolitical tensions between the US and China could make it difficult for countries to agree on slowing its development.



Shukla explained how advanced AI could help detect software vulnerabilities that decades of human expertise have failed to uncover. The same capabilities, however, could make cyberattacks easier and enable malicious actors to develop dangerous technologies. He said governments should focus on regulating the use of AI in military operations rather than on preventing individual countries from developing AI systems.

US-China rivalry could derail AI slowdown Countries are unlikely to slow AI development unilaterally because doing so could give their rivals a technological advantage, Shukla said. He questioned how the US could ensure that China would not accelerate its development if American companies slowed theirs, highlighting the challenges posed by the rivalry between the two countries.

He also cautioned that investors may be influenced by claims made by AI developers. Companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic may have commercial incentives to publicise their technology, he said, even as concerns about its risks grow.

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Israel's position raises concerns over global AI rules Drawing a comparison between international agreements on AI and those governing nuclear weapons, Shukla said reaching a global agreement on AI could take decades. He noted that Israel is not a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, illustrating the challenges of securing universal participation in international agreements. Even if a new AI agreement is reached, some countries could continue developing advanced systems outside its framework.

Shukla also highlighted concerns about the use of AI in military operations. He referred to Palantir's technology and alleged AI-assisted targeting in Gaza, as well as reports of Anthropic technology being used in operations linked to Iran. He connected these concerns to the deaths of schoolgirls in an attack on a girls' school, pointing out the risks posed by errors in AI systems.

UN-led regulation and inspections needed The international community should introduce stronger regulations governing AI use and establish mechanisms to inspect frontier AI systems, Shukla said. He called for more robust provisions under the United Nations to regulate the military and combat use of AI.

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However, he warned that meaningful global cooperation is unlikely in the near term given current geopolitical tensions. Without coordinated action, AI capabilities are likely to continue advancing until a major incident prompts countries to reconsider their approach.