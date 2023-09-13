EY Unveils Fruits of $1.4 Billion Artificial-Intelligence Investment

EY Unveils Fruits of $1.4 Billion Artificial-Intelligence Investment3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Consulting firm EY said it recently completed a $1.4 billion investment into artificial intelligence, the latest among a series of peers to make a billion-dollar announcement regarding the rapidly developing technology.
Consulting firm EY said it recently completed a $1.4 billion investment into artificial intelligence, the latest among a series of peers to make a billion-dollar announcement regarding the rapidly developing technology.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message