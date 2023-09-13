EY Unveils Fruits of $1.4 Billion Artificial-Intelligence Investment

Consulting firm EY said it recently completed a $1.4 billion investment into artificial intelligence, the latest among a series of peers to make a billion-dollar announcement regarding the rapidly developing technology.

Consulting firm EY said it recently completed a $1.4 billion investment into artificial intelligence, the latest among a series of peers to make a billion-dollar announcement regarding the rapidly developing technology.

In addition to the $1.4 billion investment, announced Wednesday, the professional-services company said it has created its own large language model, EY.ai EYQ, and that it would train its 400,000 employee workforce on AI.

EY declined to comment on the exact amount it would spend on AI going forward, but said that the amount is more per year than it has spent over the past five years. Future investment includes continuing to refine its large language model.

A few of EY's peers have also made big-bang AI announcements over the past year. KPMG in July said it planned to spend $2 billion in AI and cloud services globally over the next five years. Also in July, Accenture announced a $3 billion investment to expand its data and AI practice. PricewaterhouseCoopers in April said it planned to invest $1 billion in generative AI in its U.S. operations over a three-year period, and Deloitte last December said it was spending $1.4 billion on employee training on technologies including AI.

The EY.ai platform unveiled Wednesday includes new and existing EY products that now have AI embedded in them, such as EY Fabric, which helps companies manage their data, according to the company. It also has a library of use cases that essentially provide a path for how companies can safely and effectively deploy AI at scale, EY said.

Andy Baldwin, EY global managing partner, client service, said the guidelines and frameworks, which include best practices for risk, governance and data management, are intended to help companies answer the question: Where do I even start with AI?

“That’s part of the challenge for a lot of companies—they all started in very different places on this technology," Baldwin said. “For some of them, it’s more of a natural evolution. For some of them, they’re starting from scratch."

Corporate technology leaders are increasingly under pressure from chief executives and boards to define AI strategies and road maps. But the answer isn’t always simple, said Juan Perez, chief information officer of software provider Salesforce.

"CEOs are pushing for this, the board of directors is pushing for this too. So there's this desire to implement these technologies, but on the other hand there's no clarity as to how to implement it," Perez said.

The uncertainty means many companies are leaning on consultants—early winners of the generative AI boom.

Services firms that focus on the technology as well as the business workflow are well positioned to help, said Jennifer Hamel, research director, enterprise intelligence services at IDC. Platforms like EY’s are designed to be comprehensive, although companies may not end up using every single offering on it, she added.

One challenge EY is also hoping to solve for customers is uncertainty over privacy and data security when using large language models.

EY’s new large language model is trained on publicly available data from the internet, but can be used in a safe and secure way: In other words, customers don’t need to be concerned that prompts they feed the model could find their way back into its training data, Baldwin said.

Going forward, the goal is to train the model on EY’s own library of data, and create a series of use-specific LLMs, such as an LLM trained on EY’s hundred-plus years’ worth of tax data, Baldwin said.

EY also said it plans to train its entire global workforce of 400,000 on AI. Baldwin said over 5,000 employees have already begun the training in the previous week.

