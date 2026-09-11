‘Eye of Sauron’, ‘super uncomfortable’: Why did Meta employees revolt against its AI experiment?

Meta’s ambition to build more powerful AI hit an unexpected roadblock, and that is not from the competitors, but from its own employees.
Recently, the company introduced an internal programme called the Model Capability Initiative (MCI), specifically designed to collect data from tens of thousands of employees to help train AI models. It tracked details such as keystrokes and mouse movements, allowing AI to learn how humans operate computers, including their everyday actions. But the entire initiative faced immense resistance from employees.
When Meta’s chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, said employees would not be allowed to opt out, the top-rated response was, “This makes me super uncomfortable.”
Meta pointed out that the data would be protected by strict privacy controls. And responding to concerns like information leaks, Bosworth added, “That isn't remotely a fair characterisation! How would any of this end up in ‘the open’? This is tightly controlled data.”
Employees still remain sceptical about what the programme could actually do. They worry that screen data can easily capture information such as passwords, immigration forms and credit card details. Some even worried that the same data being collected to teach AI how humans work could eventually replace them.
One of the employees who opposed the programme called it a “big reality check.” Some of them began sharing anti-AI memes and described the screen-recording icon as the “Eye of Sauron.”
More than 1,800 employees eventually signed a petition demanding that the programme be stopped.
Meta even tried to make some changes to the programme, such as allowing employees to temporarily opt out of sensitive tasks for up to 30 minutes. But they rejected the move as “insufficient and unsatisfactory”, demanding that Meta scrap MCI “entirely, immediately, forever.”
The biggest blow came in June, when an internal leak report showed that MCI had collected several sensitive data points, including private conversations, and they were accessible across the company.
One employee wrote that they were “incensed”, while another sarcastically asked Meta’s AI assistant: “Hey Metamate, define the word ‘hubris’ for me.” Meta shut down the programme within hours.
Meta said MCI was suspended, rather than cancelled, and would become optional if revived. The episode highlights a growing problem for AI companies: the data needed to teach machines how humans work may increasingly come from humans who do not want to be watched.
William Fitzgerald, founder of The Worker Agency, called the employee pushback “a historic win”, saying: “Zuckerberg wanted more data — he tried to do it this way, but it didn't work.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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