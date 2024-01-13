Farewell to Artifact: Instagram creators' news app closes, here's why
Artifact, the personalized news reading app with AI-powered features, will no longer allow new posts and comments starting January 12th. Core news reading capability will continue until the end of February.
Artifact, the AI-powered news app created by Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is set to shut down, according to an announcement by Systrom in a blog post on Saturday.
