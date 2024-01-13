 Farewell to Artifact: Instagram creators' news app closes, here's why | Mint
Farewell to Artifact: Instagram creators' news app closes, here's why

Artifact, the personalized news reading app with AI-powered features, will no longer allow new posts and comments starting January 12th. Core news reading capability will continue until the end of February.

Artifact, the AI-powered news app created by Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is set to shut down, according to an announcement by Systrom in a blog post on Saturday.

Launched in February of the previous year as a personalized news reading app, Artifact gained attention for its innovative features, including AI-powered article summaries, the ability to comment on articles within the app, and tools to mark articles as clickbait. The app also allowed users to post links and share interesting content from the internet, along with a post rating feature reminiscent of the 'X-like' feature.

Despite the efforts to continually improve the product, Systrom explained that the market opportunity for Artifact did not justify further investment. In an attempt to streamline operations, new posts and comments will no longer be allowed starting January 12th, with the core news reading capability set to continue until the end of February.

Artifact, often likened to a modern version of Google Reader, utilized machine learning to personalize the news-reading experience for its users. Systrom acknowledged the challenging landscape for news publications, with many facing closures or financial difficulties. Local news has been particularly impacted, while larger publishers grapple with complex relationships with major technology firms.

As the app prepares to wind down, users are left to reflect on the brief but impactful journey of Artifact, which sought to revolutionize news consumption through the lens of artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms intends to implement automatic restrictions on teenage Instagram and Facebook accounts to protect them from harmful content, encompassing materials related to self-harm, graphic violence, and eating disorders. These modifications are anticipated to be introduced in the upcoming weeks.

This represents the most significant adjustment made by the tech giant to guarantee that younger users encounter a more age-appropriate environment on its social media platforms. The introduction of these new content restrictions coincides with legal actions, with over 40 states suing Meta. These lawsuits allege that the tech company deceived the public regarding the risks its platforms present to young individuals.

 

Published: 13 Jan 2024, 01:26 PM IST
