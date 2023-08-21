Federal Judge rules AI-generated Art not eligible for copyright protection1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Court rules AI-created art not eligible for copyright protection, impacting creative industry and raising concerns about AI's role in artistic creation.
A recent federal court ruling upheld the U.S. Copyright Office's decision that art created by artificial intelligence (AI) is not eligible for copyright protection, as it lacks human creative input. While the U.S. Copyright Office suggested considering AI-generated work for copyright on a case-by-case basis, the debate continues, impacting the creative industry and raising concerns about AI's role in artistic creation.