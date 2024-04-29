Financial Times joins forces with OpenAI to enhance AI capabilities for news and content
The Financial Times has signed a licensing agreement with OpenAI to train its AI models using FT's attributed content. The partnership enhances ChatGPT with FT content and aims to develop new AI products and features for FT readers.
(Reuters) - The Financial Times had signed a licensing agreement with OpenAI to train artificial intelligence (AI) models on its attributed content, the newspaper said on Monday, in the latest media tie-up for the Microsoft-backed startup.
