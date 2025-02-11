AI
Paris AI Summit: Why France as an AI ally can help India match US, China
Shouvik Das 4 min read 11 Feb 2025, 08:25 PM IST
Summary
- PM Modi pitches for partnership with France to develop and share AI resources.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : A series of bilateral talks with France will be key to India’s quest for a seat in the global league of artificial intelligence (AI) dominance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less