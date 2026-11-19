A 10,000-GPU AI factory supports AI at industrial scale. A voice-enabled assistant helps a villager understand a Government scheme in their language. Together, they show how India's ambition connects computing infrastructure with solutions that improve everyday life.

That connection shaped the core theme at the third edition of the Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards, sponsored by Salesforce. Held in Mumbai on November 13th, business leaders, technology experts and social innovators came together to explore AI's potential in agriculture, education, healthcare, financial inclusion and livelihoods.

Measuring AI by its impact on people Ravi Venkatesan, Founder - Institute for Human Flourishing, Chairman - Global Energy Alliance & Author “Flourishing with AI-How to thrive in an age of Abundant Intelligence”, argued that AI should be measured by its impact on people's lives and its ability to reach communities at scale, not by adoption alone.

He cited the National Agriculture Market (eNAM) as an example. Though it has integrated more than 1,600 mandis, registered 1.8 crore farmers, and facilitated ₹4.8 lakh crore in trade, interstate transactions totalled only about 24,000 tonnes out of 13 crore tonnes traded over a decade. Digitising markets has not removed barriers like state regulations, reliance on commission agents, inadequate grading, and low trust. These still limit farmers' access to wider markets.

He also cited Jugalbandi, a WhatsApp-based AI assistant that helps people find information about Government schemes in their languages through a familiar channel. This example shows AI must address barriers in existing systems. A better interface alone cannot ensure participation.

Making AI affordable , inclusive and Indian Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO of Invest India, emphasised that AI must be affordable, inclusive, trusted, and sustainable. She argued access to AI should be as widespread as electricity, extending benefits beyond large businesses and technology hubs.

View full Image View full Image Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO of Invest India, speaking at the Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards in Mumbai

She also stressed the importance of developing indigenous AI models that reflect India's languages, values, and requirements. A country with linguistic diversity and varied social and economic conditions cannot depend entirely on solutions designed for other markets.

Domestic capabilities can produce technology tailored to India and strengthen its global contribution. The challenge is ensuring infrastructure and applications reach businesses, workers, and communities at risk of exclusion.

Why human judgement still matters Veteran banker Ranjana Kumar and Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asiam discussed how leadership, culture and employee involvement shape organisational change.

Kumar recalled taking over Indian Bank as the Chairman and Managing Director in 2000, when gross non-performing assets stood at 43%. In less than two years, they fell to 15%, and the bank returned to profit. The turnaround showed how organisational discipline, employee participation, and decisive leadership can change institutional performance.

View full Image View full Image Veteran banker Ranjana Kumar (left) with Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO of Salesforce South Asia at the Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards 2026

Bhattacharya further added that it is imperative to focus on maintaining human accountability even as organisations adopt new tools. AI can process information and improve efficiency, but important decisions still require human judgement and accountability.

AI is changing careers and creative work In the next session, Bhattacharya was joined by actor and UNDP Youth Champion Sanjana Sanghi where they explored AI's impact on education, work and creative industries.

Drawing on her shift from English literature to banking and technology, Bhattacharya made the case for interdisciplinary learning. As careers evolve, AI could help people build expertise across fields. Sanghi added that the UNDP's Youth Co:Lab, which supports youth-led social enterprises, can help early-stage ventures develop ideas and solutions without greatly increasing initial investment.

View full Image View full Image Actor Sanjana Sanghi (left) with Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce South Asia (right) at the Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards

Sanghi noted that AI-assisted advertising can compress an eight-hour production schedule into two hours, changing creative workflows without replacing human imagination. She added that technology can support production, but emotions and lived experience give stories meaning.

Designing responsible AI with communities Moderated by Mint consulting editor Leslie D’Monte, the panel Inclusive and Responsible AI: Turning Innovation into Impact focused on making AI accessible and accountable. Jyoti Sharma, CEO of Nasscomm Foundation, said communities should help identify problems, design and test solutions, and assess outcomes. Access alone does not ensure a tool meets their needs. Subramaniam Natarajan, CTO and head of Vyoma.ai, cited L&T's planned AI Factory at Vyoma's Chennai data centre with capacity for 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs. It will support demanding workloads such as model training, fine-tuning, and inference.

Abhilash Sridharan, Partner at McKinsey & Company, said AI investments need leadership ownership, redesigned processes, clear usage boundaries, and measurable outcomes. He highlighted the need to match human oversight to decision consequences. Routine tasks may require limited intervention, while decisions with substantial financial or personal implications demand stronger supervision.

The panel concluded that responsible AI depends on accountability, trust and input from people affected by automated decisions.

Recognising AI innovation across sectors The awards recognised AI projects across eight categories.

Clairco won Gold in sustainability for its AI- and IoT-based building solutions, while Singapore-based Invigilo AI received Silver for its camera-based systems designed to identify workplace hazards.

In agentic AI for social good, Pune-based Vesper Labs won Gold for its Vani voice AI platform and Gram Panchayat governance work. Malaysia-based AIHQ received Silver for its AI learning initiatives and community of more than 50,000 members.

Aspire for Her won Gold in education and livelihoods, with Sri Lanka-based MindMap AI receiving Silver. In disability inclusion, ASD Flow Innovations OPC won Gold for its neurodiversity-focused hiring platform, while Vesper AI received Silver.

Basic Home Loan won Gold in financial inclusion, and Zipple.ai received Silver. OncoStem Diagnostics won Gold in health and sanitation, with NDimension Technology receiving Silver.

In agriculture and food security, Fugelage Innovations won Gold. In responsible leadership, TestAIng Solutions and Malaysia-based Chemin AI won Gold and Silver, respectively.

The Women AI Innovators Award went to Gauri Gokhale, founder and CEO of Mentor Gain.

The winners applied AI to building efficiency, workplace safety, education, jobs, healthcare, finance, agriculture and local governance.

Taking Tech4Good beyond the awards The Mint All About AI Tech4Good initiative began in India in 2024, attracting more than 100 nominations. In 2025, it expanded to Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, drawing nearly 300 nominations. In 2026, it later added Sri Lanka, expanding its footprint to five countries. All About AI Tech4Good Awards has now evolved into an annual platform for responsible AI across Asia.