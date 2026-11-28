A resident in Maharashtra can pay property tax through WhatsApp and get a digital receipt in minutes. A farmer can use satellite imagery to identify crop stress and send a drone to treat the area. A first-time homebuyer can complete a loan process in under 24 hours.

The projects featured among the winners of the third Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards held in Mumbai on November 13, 2026. The awards recognised 16 Gold and Silver winners across eight categories and a special Women Innovators Award.

Bringing public services closer to citizens Vesper Labs won Gold in Agentic AI for Social Good for Vani, a multilingual assistant that makes Gram Panchayat services available through WhatsApp and phone calls. Citizens verify their identity through an OTP, request services and access information from official Panchayat records.

The system now operates across 370 Gram Panchayats. Vesper reports onboarding 4.2 lakh citizens and processing 65,000 payments and requests. By handling routine requests digitally, Vani has cut clerical effort per request from about 70 minutes to nearly zero. Vesper plans to extend the model to over 2.8 lakh Gram Panchayats.

Malaysia-based AIHQ received Silver for helping organisations integrate generative AI into routine business processes. Its programme combines role-based training in ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and Gemini with internal assistants and automated workflows. AIHQ says participants save one to five hours or more each week on routine tasks.

Making buildings more efficient and workplaces safer Clairco, the Gold winner in Sustainability, combines AI with Internet of Things sensors to analyse occupancy, indoor air quality and air-conditioning performance in commercial buildings. Across 12 projects in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the company reports cooling energy savings of 17% to 37%.

Singapore-based Invigilo AI received Silver for using computer vision to monitor workplace safety through standard CCTV cameras. Its platform identifies more than 40 hazards, including missing protective equipment, unsafe work at height and vehicle-pedestrian conflicts. Across nearly 200 sites covering more than two million square metres, Invigilo reports 60% fewer incidents at a public housing project and 80% fewer warehouse floor incidents for a global logistics operator.

Turning farm data into precise interventions Fugelage Innovations won Gold in Agriculture and Food Security for connecting its Nireeksh multispectral imaging platform with its FIA QD10 autonomous spraying drone. Nireeksh identifies pest infestations, nutrient deficiencies and crop stress; the drone then treats the affected area.

Fugelage reports up to 70% lower chemical use and 30% higher yields. It has restored more than 4,100 hectares and generated $600,000 in profits for 8,400 farmers.

Aquaconnect received Silver for applying satellite monitoring and machine learning to aquaculture. Its platform combines pond monitoring, machine learning advisories and digital marketplaces. Aquaconnect reports digitising ponds for more than 30,000 farmers, unlocking $15 million in formal bank credit and facilitating $17 million in seafood transactions.

Expanding access to skills and mentorship Aspire For Her won Gold in Education and Livelihoods for AI-led outreach under its Women Who Master initiative. It reached 17,645 colleges in 5,165 towns and generated 91,785 registrations and 1,476 mentorship matches.

On August 8, 2026, it set a Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest women-only generative AI hackathon. The hackathon brought together 1,712 participants across eight cities and produced 115 finalist solutions. Women from Tier-2 and Tier-3 colleges accounted for 72.7% of zonal winners, showing the reach of the initiative beyond major education centres.

Sri Lanka-based MindMap AI received Silver for helping learners and professionals turn documents, webpages and multimedia into editable mind maps and logic charts. The platform reports 750,000 users. Its tools organise information visually, allowing users to trace relationships between ideas and structure material for further study or work.

The Women Innovators Award recognised Gauri Gokhale, founder of MentorGain. Through partners such as Head Held High, it helps young women from underprivileged backgrounds build workforce readiness and maintain structured mentor relationships.

Supporting clinical decisions and independent living OncoStem Diagnostics won Gold in Health and Sanitation for CanAssist Breast, an AI-driven test that estimates breast-cancer recurrence risk. It combines five patented protein biomarkers with clinical data and has been validated across more than 3,000 patients. The test uses widely available immunohistochemistry rather than imported genomic tests costing Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh.

OncoStem reports CanAssist Breast has helped thousands of low-risk patients avoid chemotherapy, cutting treatment costs by up to 80%. The test provides oncologists additional evidence when assessing recurrence risk and discussing treatment options with patients.

Endimension Technology, incubated at IIT Bombay, received Silver for medical imaging AI that detects over 80 abnormalities, flags urgent findings and prepares preliminary reports. The company reports a reduction of over 60% in turnaround time and a 40% increase in radiologists’ reporting efficiency.

In Disability Inclusion, Asdflo Innovations OPC won Gold. Founder Niharika Hans drew on her experience raising a neurodivergent child to build an AI assisted screening and matching platform. It connects families with verified specialists, therapy centres and inclusive schools. Asdflo has onboarded over 1,200 professionals and 150 parents.

Vesper AI received Silver for an autonomous digital assistant designed to research, write and operate applications for people with disabilities. It aims to cut task time by 50% and enable independent completion of 70% of supported workflows.

Improving credit access and accountability BASIC Home Loan won Gold in Financial Inclusion for HOM-i, an AI engine trained on more than 3 lakh borrower profiles, 2 lakh property records and 6 lakh call transcripts. It supports more than 30 Indian languages, extending the application process to borrowers across diverse linguistic markets.

BASIC Home Loan says monthly disbursals rose 4.5 times, from Rs. 400 crore to Rs. 1,800 crore. In the past 12 months, HOM-i has financed 1.5 lakh families, about 70% of them first-time homebuyers. The platform uses borrower, property and conversation data to support a process that traditionally involves several verification stages.

Zeapl.ai received Silver for bringing digital rewards to informal sales influencers, including painters, mechanics, plumbers and masons. Across a network of over 1 million influencers, the company reports that reward turnaround has fallen from over 24 hours to under a minute.

In Responsible Leadership, TestAIng Solutions won Gold for AiEnsured, a platform that assesses AI models for accuracy, bias, hallucinations and security risks. TestAIng has assessed more than 20 systems, including an on-premises government pilot. Its sentence-level RAG Trace tool identified gender-biased content in lending documents.

Malaysia-based Chemin AI received Silver for combining synthetic data generation with human validation. In a waste recognition project, it delivered one million annotations a month at 97% accuracy and cut project start-up time by 93%.

Building trust into everyday AI The deployments show how companies balance privacy and human oversight while addressing everyday needs. Clairco uses thermopile sensors instead of cameras to track occupancy. Invigilo processes CCTV footage on-site without facial recognition. Vesper Labs connects citizens to official Panchayat records. OncoStem and BASIC Home Loan support decisions made by clinicians and loan advisers.

These award-winning projects show how AI can support everyday tasks when organisations connect the technology to relevant information and keep people involved in decisions.

As these systems expand, affordability, consistent performance and safeguards suited to each application will shape their reach. AI becomes useful when it improves a defined task and gives the people responsible for that task better information and tools.