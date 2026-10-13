Recently, Anthropic has warned that AI models could soon become capable of replicating themselves on their own across internet-connected devices, possibly hinting at new cybersecurity risks. In new reported experiments, the AI company tested whether models could identify vulnerable devices, install copies of themselves and continue spreading without any human intervention.
According to Reuters, the research found that models with fewer than 30 billion parameters could carry out individual steps required for replication. However, they also seemingly struggled to complete the entire task independently.
In simplified testing environments with certain security barriers removed, GLM-5.2 and more capable models, it was reportedly observed that AI could replicate from end to end.
The research was reportedly performed on commercial Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as smart ovens, Android TV boxes and other connected appliances, which can be vulnerable due to weak security protections.
According to Anthropic, AI systems capable of self-replication could be more difficult to contain than conventional malware. It is reportedly feared that these devices may be able to adapt to unfamiliar devices and identify new computing resources without relying on a central control point. The company also cautioned that, if smaller models continue improving at their historical pace, they could become capable of autonomous replication by the end of 2026, with simpler systems that reproduce from model weights potentially following soon afterwards.
The recent findings by Anthropic could be hinting towards a potential shift in cybersecurity threats. It comes amid fears of AI e going beyond human control.
With this, AI can go even beyond assisting human attackers to independently finding vulnerable devices, copying itself and expanding across networks. Such systems could exploit poorly secured smart appliances and connected gadgets as entry points to access additional computing resources, making detection and containment more challenging.
However, Anthropic's experiments do not establish or fully-proof that widespread, fully autonomous AI replication is currently occurring in the real world. It puts focus on the need for stronger device security, tighter controls on AI agents, improved monitoring of network activity and safeguards that can prevent unauthorised software activities.
Last month, Samsung AI refrigerators reportedly stopped working after a system update. Reportedly, these fridges lost power and shut themselves down on their own after installing a firmware update.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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