G42 in talks with Indian companies to adopt, develop Hindi LLM use-cases: CEO
Summary
- The Abu Dhabi-based deep-tech AI group has started discussions with startups and technology companies in India to build generative AI solutions based on its Hindi large language model NANDA.
G42, a United Arab Emirates-based technology holding group, has started discussions with startups and tech companies in India to build generative AI solutions based on its Hindi large language model (LLM) NANDA, Manu Jain, CEO of its India arm, said in an exclusive interaction with Mint.