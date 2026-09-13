Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 10 AI prompts to create personalised bappa-themed photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be celebrated on September 14, marking the beginning of one of India's most widely observed Hindu festivals. The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha, who is also known as the remover of obstacles, and is the deity of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

While the festivities are bound to go out of the house and into the pandal, AI image tools are providing devotees with new methods to create personalised festive portraits. These prompts will help you transform an existing image into a photo that is as realistic as a photo of Ganesh Chaturthi in the traditional dress or in the modern dress that you can see on Instagram.

AI prompts for women 1. Traditional Maharashtrian Look Prompt: Now, turn my picture into a realistic Ganesh Chaturthi picture. Maintain a natural and recognisable appearance in terms of facial features, skin tone and identity. Clothe me in a traditional Indian saree, adorn me with jewellery, bindi and flowers in my hair. Let me be surrounded by a decorated Lord Ganesha idol with warm lights, marigolds and diyas. Apply soft lighting, realistically lit skin and fabric details.

2. Glamorous Festive Portrait Prompt: As a face reference, use my uploaded photo. Maintain my facial appearance and identity as I am. Wear a beautiful silk sari on me with some statement jewellery and a small bindi. Place a grand Ganesha idol, flowers, diyas and warm fairy lights as background. Make a high-quality, photorealistic holiday photoshoot using soft ‘golden' lighting.

3. Ganesh Puja At Home Prompt: Using my uploaded picture, make a candid picture about Ganesh Chaturthi. Don't change my face. Demonstrate how you perform the puja of Lord Ganesha at home with an idol which has been decorated. Have rangoli, modaks, flowers, brass diyas, traditional decoration, etc. Get realistic lighting for capturing the family moment and a natural smile.

4. Red and Gold Portrait Prompt: Convert my picture into a classic Ganesh Chaturthi picture with my original face and size. Please wear some red and gold. Saree with traditional jewellery on me. Keep a pretty Ganesha idol with roses, marigolds and diyas next to me. Apply soft warm bokeh and photorealistic details.

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5. Modern Instagram Look Prompt: Make a modern-day portrait of Ganesha using my uploaded photo. Maintain my identity and facial characteristics. Please wear a fashionable and elegant saree with little jewellery. Set me in a modern Indian house with a nice Ganesha and subtle festive decor. Create cinematic lighting and an editorial photography style.

AI prompts for men 1. Traditional Kurta Look Prompt: Make a beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi picture using my uploaded photo. Keep my face, hair, colour and identity. Please wear me an outer of ivory embroidery kurta and Nehru jacket. Make a Ganesha idol with decorations and place it with marigolds, diyas and traditional decorations. Apply warm lighting and cinematographic depth of field.

2. Maharashtrian Style Prompt: Make a classic Ganesh Chaturthi picture of Maharashtrian style with my picture. Do not alter my facial features. Make me wear the white kurta/pyajama with saffron or cream pheta and a slight tilak. Decorate with a colourful Ganesha mandap with flowers and diyas. Maintain realism and naturalness of the result.

3. Premium Black Kurta Prompt: Make a detailed Ganesh Chaturthi picture with the photo I uploaded. Maintain my natural appearance and personality. Please wear an embroidered kurta on me which is a black or deep navy colour. Place a Ganesha idol, flowers and golden lights in the background. Utilise warm cinematic lighting and a high-calibre editorial style in photography.

4. Family Puja Prompt: Make a real-life candid shot of me doing the Ganesh puja at home. Maintain my real appearance and size. Clothe me in a pastel kurta-pyjama and many flowers, modaks and brass diyas, a Ganesha idol and a rangoli too. Obtain natural body language and devotion.