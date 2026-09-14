Ganesh Chaturthi AI special: Turn your photos into Bappa magic - Top 10 prompts for you (check the outputs)

It’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. As the world goes crazy with creating images with artificial intelligence (AI), check these 10 prompts for the festive occasion.
Try these on ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Meta AI or any other AI platform of your choice. Different platforms are likely to produce unique outputs. We tried these on ChatGPT. Check the AI photos.
Ultra-realistic photograph of a majestic clay Ganesha idol seated on a decorated wooden throne during Ganesh Chaturthi, intricate gold jewellery, vibrant orange and red marigold garlands, soft natural morning light filtering through a traditional Indian courtyard, detailed skin texture on the elephant trunk, aromatic incense smoke curling upward, devotees in the blurred background offering flowers, cinematic depth of field, photorealistic 8K detail.
Playful caricature of Lord Ganesha as a cheerful festival host, oversized round belly and comically large ears, holding a giant modak with sparkling eyes, colourful cartoon-style clothing with exaggerated patterns, floating diyas and fireworks around him, bright festive background of Mumbai streets during Ganesh Chaturthi, bold outlines, humorous expression, vibrant primary colours, fun digital caricature style.
Detailed digital illustration of Lord Ganesha dancing joyfully amid swirling rangoli patterns and floating lotus petals on Ganesh Chaturthi night, traditional South Indian temple architecture in soft watercolor washes, glowing oil lamps, intricate jewelry and silk dhoti, ethereal blue and gold color palette, delicate line work mixed with soft gradients, serene yet celebratory atmosphere, high-detail fantasy illustration.
Ultra-realistic close-up photograph of a beautifully-crafted eco-friendly clay Ganesha idol being immersed in the sea at sunset during visarjan, gentle waves lapping around the base, wet glistening clay texture, golden-orange sky reflecting on water, devotees standing on the shore with folded hands, soft cinematic lighting, sharp focus on the idol’s serene face and broken trunk tip, photorealistic detail.
Whimsical caricature of baby Ganesha riding a tiny mouse through a colourful Ganesh Chaturthi market, oversized head with big curious eyes, holding a plate of laddoos that keep falling, chaotic stalls of flowers and sweets in the background, exaggerated proportions, bold comic outlines, bright candy colours, playful and energetic style perfect for festival posters.
Elegant vector-style illustration of Lord Ganesha seated under a blooming banana leaf canopy, surrounded by traditional brass lamps and hanging marigold strings for Ganesh Chaturthi, clean flat design with subtle gradients, rich saffron, emerald and gold tones, decorative border of peacocks and lotuses, balanced composition, modern yet traditional Indian illustration aesthetic.
Ultra-realistic photograph of a grand public Ganesh Chaturthi pandal at night, towering 20-foot Ganesha idol illuminated by thousands of fairy lights and colourful spotlights, intricate silver and gold decorations, dense crowd of devotees in traditional attire offering aarti, incense haze, sharp architectural details of the temporary structure, dramatic night photography with high dynamic range.
Funny caricature of Ganesha as a modern, tech-savvy god, checking his smartphone while sitting on a smartphone-shaped throne during Ganesh Chaturthi, exaggerated trunk scrolling the screen, sunglasses perched on his head, surrounded by digital fireworks and emoji modaks, neon colours mixed with traditional motifs, humorous contemporary digital caricature style.
Soft pastel illustration of Lord Ganesha blessing a family during a home Ganesh Chaturthi puja, warm indoor lighting, detailed traditional clothing and jewellery, gentle expressions, floating flower petals and a soft glow around the idol, watercolour and coloured-pencil hybrid technique, intimate and heartwarming atmosphere, delicate textures and subtle shading.
Ultra-realistic photograph of an artisan’s hands carefully painting the final details on a clay Ganesha idol for Ganesh Chaturthi, fine brush strokes on the eyes and trunk, scattered tools and natural pigments on a wooden workbench, soft window light highlighting the clay texture and fresh paint sheen, quiet workshop atmosphere, shallow depth of field, highly detailed photorealistic craftsmanship.
Don't forget to try your own AI prompts or tweak these to suit your preferences.