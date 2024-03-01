In a recent update, Google has integrated its Gemini AI into its widely used Google Calendar app for Android users in the US. Addressing long-standing user demands, the AI tool provides an advanced experience for managing daily tasks.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Gemini services have been expanded to Calendar app, offering users the ability to perform fundamental tasks like creating events and reviewing daily schedules. The feature, essentially powered by Google Assistant, transforms the user experience within the Google Calendar app.

By leveraging the capabilities of Google Assistant, Gemini responds to both text and voice prompts, enabling users to interact with their calendars. Users can now simply ask Gemini to "Show me my calendar" or inquire about upcoming events with phrases like "Do I have any upcoming calendar events." The integration extends to event creation, as users can command Gemini to "add an event to my calendar."

Notably, Gemini's prowess extends beyond Google Calendar, allowing Android users to harness its capabilities in other applications. For instance, users can now utilize Gemini to create lists on Google Keep by simply stating, "Help me create a list." This functionality empowers users to effortlessly manage tasks such as creating to-do lists and grocery lists, setting Gemini apart as a versatile assistant in the Android app ecosystem.

In its earlier iteration, Gemini also offered image generation capabilities; however, it faced significant criticism for generating inaccurate and potentially offensive images. Google has acknowledged the concerns and assured users that the image generation feature is undergoing substantial improvements. A revamped and enhanced version is anticipated to be introduced later this year, ensuring a more responsible and accurate user experience.

Earlier this week, Google showcased a series of generative AI updates, including the integration of Google's Gemini chatbot into Google's Messages app on Android devices. The advanced features, aimed at making these technologies more user-friendly, were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

The Gemini chatbot on Google’s Messages app facilitates SMS drafting and meeting scheduling synced with Google’s email and calendar services.

