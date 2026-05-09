The AI hack we unlocked today is based on a capability- Gemini's File Generation.
AI Tool of the Week: Gemini now creates ready-to-send files
SummaryGoogle Gemini's latest innovation transforms your workflow, letting you generate client-ready documents directly from chat.
The AI hack we unlocked today is based on a capability- Gemini's File Generation.
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