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AI Tool of the Week: Gemini now creates ready-to-send files

Jaspreet BindraAnuj Magazine
2 min read9 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Gemini's File Generation feature delivers ready-to-use reports, proposals, and summaries in any format.
Gemini's File Generation feature delivers ready-to-use reports, proposals, and summaries in any format.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Google Gemini's latest innovation transforms your workflow, letting you generate client-ready documents directly from chat.

Gift this article

The AI hack we unlocked today is based on a capability- Gemini's File Generation.

The AI hack we unlocked today is based on a capability- Gemini's File Generation.

What problem does it solve?

Here is a pain point most professionals quietly endure: you have a great session with AI, you've structured a report, drafted a proposal, built a budget breakdown and then spend 30 minutes doing the one thing AI was supposed to eliminate: copy, paste, reformat, fix spacing, redo headers. The AI gave you the content. The file was still your problem.

What problem does it solve?

Here is a pain point most professionals quietly endure: you have a great session with AI, you've structured a report, drafted a proposal, built a budget breakdown and then spend 30 minutes doing the one thing AI was supposed to eliminate: copy, paste, reformat, fix spacing, redo headers. The AI gave you the content. The file was still your problem.

This is not a niche complaint. Any professional who produces documents- proposals, HR policy drafts, financial summaries, compliance reports faces this last-mile friction every week. Gemini's new file generation closes that gap entirely. With a single prompt, Gemini delivers a formatted, downloadable file directly in chat, ready to send or save to Drive.

How to access: https://gemini.google.com/app — available free to all Gemini users globally.

Gemini File Generation can help you:

Stay in flow: Turn any AI-drafted content into a shareable, formatted file without leaving the chat

Go client-ready instantly: Produce documents- Word, Excel, PDF, LaTeX, Slides, and more in one prompt

Kill the loop: Eliminate the copy-paste-reformat cycle that kills momentum after every AI session

Example:

A strategy consultant needs to submit a structured risk assessment to a client before an evening deadline. She prompts Gemini to draft it- five risk areas, likelihood ratings, mitigation recommendations. Here's how it plays out:

Prompt the content: Draft the full assessment- sections, ratings, recommendations- all within one conversation

Request the format: Add "Export this as a .docx" and Gemini generates a ready-to-download Word file instantly

Specify structure: Instruct it to "use a table for risk ratings" or "add an executive summary at the top"- it applies the layout before generating the file

Add branding cues: Ask it to "use bold section headers, add a title page, keep the tone formal"- the file arrives client-ready without manual clean-up

Switch formats on the fly: If the client wants a PDF instead, simply re-prompt- no redoing any work

What makes Gemini File Generation special?

Format breadth that matches real workflows: Word for approvals, Excel for data, LaTeX for technical and academic documents- not just PDFs

The prompt IS the workflow: The conversation and the deliverable happen in one place- no app switching, no reformatting

Available to all users globally, right now: no waitlist, no paid tier required

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jaspreet Bindra

Jaspreet Bindra is a founder of AI&Beyond and the author of ‘The Tech Whisperer’.

Anuj Magazine

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIAI Tool of the Week: Gemini now creates ready-to-send files

AI Tool of the Week: Gemini now creates ready-to-send files

Jaspreet BindraAnuj Magazine
2 min read9 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Gemini's File Generation feature delivers ready-to-use reports, proposals, and summaries in any format.
Gemini's File Generation feature delivers ready-to-use reports, proposals, and summaries in any format.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Google Gemini's latest innovation transforms your workflow, letting you generate client-ready documents directly from chat.

Gift this article

The AI hack we unlocked today is based on a capability- Gemini's File Generation.

The AI hack we unlocked today is based on a capability- Gemini's File Generation.

What problem does it solve?

Here is a pain point most professionals quietly endure: you have a great session with AI, you've structured a report, drafted a proposal, built a budget breakdown and then spend 30 minutes doing the one thing AI was supposed to eliminate: copy, paste, reformat, fix spacing, redo headers. The AI gave you the content. The file was still your problem.

What problem does it solve?

Here is a pain point most professionals quietly endure: you have a great session with AI, you've structured a report, drafted a proposal, built a budget breakdown and then spend 30 minutes doing the one thing AI was supposed to eliminate: copy, paste, reformat, fix spacing, redo headers. The AI gave you the content. The file was still your problem.

This is not a niche complaint. Any professional who produces documents- proposals, HR policy drafts, financial summaries, compliance reports faces this last-mile friction every week. Gemini's new file generation closes that gap entirely. With a single prompt, Gemini delivers a formatted, downloadable file directly in chat, ready to send or save to Drive.

How to access: https://gemini.google.com/app — available free to all Gemini users globally.

Gemini File Generation can help you:

Stay in flow: Turn any AI-drafted content into a shareable, formatted file without leaving the chat

Go client-ready instantly: Produce documents- Word, Excel, PDF, LaTeX, Slides, and more in one prompt

Kill the loop: Eliminate the copy-paste-reformat cycle that kills momentum after every AI session

Example:

A strategy consultant needs to submit a structured risk assessment to a client before an evening deadline. She prompts Gemini to draft it- five risk areas, likelihood ratings, mitigation recommendations. Here's how it plays out:

Prompt the content: Draft the full assessment- sections, ratings, recommendations- all within one conversation

Request the format: Add "Export this as a .docx" and Gemini generates a ready-to-download Word file instantly

Specify structure: Instruct it to "use a table for risk ratings" or "add an executive summary at the top"- it applies the layout before generating the file

Add branding cues: Ask it to "use bold section headers, add a title page, keep the tone formal"- the file arrives client-ready without manual clean-up

Switch formats on the fly: If the client wants a PDF instead, simply re-prompt- no redoing any work

What makes Gemini File Generation special?

Format breadth that matches real workflows: Word for approvals, Excel for data, LaTeX for technical and academic documents- not just PDFs

The prompt IS the workflow: The conversation and the deliverable happen in one place- no app switching, no reformatting

Available to all users globally, right now: no waitlist, no paid tier required

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jaspreet Bindra

Jaspreet Bindra is a founder of AI&Beyond and the author of ‘The Tech Whisperer’.

Anuj Magazine

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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