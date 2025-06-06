The transformer birthed GenAI. Meet the man who built it
Ashish Vaswani led the team behind the transformer model that lies at the heart of GenAI. The former Google Brain researcher is now building Essential AI, which works on foundational models. Vaswani is open to bringing core engineers from Essential AI to work out of Bengaluru
Eight years ago, Ashish Vaswani led a team of Google Brain researchers that invented the transformer, the magic sauce behind generative AI. The new model, which learns and generates human-like text, took the world by storm as it made its way into ChatGPT, and later, others like Gemini, Grok and DeepSeek.