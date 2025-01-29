GenAI increasingly powering scams, Wall Street watchdog warns
SummaryMore swindlers are using the technology to trick firms and customers, Finra said.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said scammers are creating synthetic identification documents to help open fraudulent new brokerage accounts or take over customers’ existing accounts.
