AI
GenAI race hots up as Microsoft launches own AI chips
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 15 Nov 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Summary
- Microsoft expects to roll out the new chips early next year to its datacenters and will begin by powering the company’s services such as Microsoft Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service
Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled two custom-designed chips and systems at its Ignite 2023 event in Seattle. The move will help the Redmond company reduce its dependence on artificial intelligence (AI) chips from companies like Nvidia, leverage the investment it has made in OpenAI, and stave off competition from chipmakers like Intel and AMD.
