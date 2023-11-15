GenAI race hots up as Microsoft launches own AI chips

At the Intel Innovation 2023 this September in San Jose, California, Gelsinger said the company's "five-nodes-in-four-years process development program is progressing well...with Intel 7 already in high-volume manufacturing, Intel 4 manufacturing-ready and Intel 3 on track for the end of this year". Intel is also readying its 18A (1.8 nanometer class) and 20A (2 nanometer class) process nodes to stave off the competition. Intel is also committed “to address every phase of the AI continuum", according to Gelsinger, who added that this includes generative AI and large language models (LLMs). Intel also unveiled an array of technologies to make AI more accessible for individuals and companies, and for edge (closer to the user devices), network and cloud computing workloads. These will include AI-enabled Intel PCs that will ship in 2024.

