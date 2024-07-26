Google AI narrowly misses Gold in International Mathematics Competition: Report
Google's AI systems, AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry 2, achieved silver medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad. AlphaProof excelled in formal reasoning, while AlphaGeometry 2 advanced geometry-solving with a neuro-symbolic approach.
In a stunning display of mathematical prowess, Google's AI systems, AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry 2, have achieved silver medal-level performance at the prestigious International Mathematical Olympiad (via India Today).