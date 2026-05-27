Mint Explainer | Google vs OpenAI vs Anthropic: Who is really leading the AI race?

On 19 May, Google unveiled artificial intelligence (AI) models that it said are specifically designed for high-speed, low-cost AI operations. The company’s current AI spending is among the largest in the world, and comes at a time when the battle between OpenAI and Anthropic, the two largest AI startups in the world, inches closer towards a trillion-dollar IPO face-off. But, amid all the rush, is Google quietly inching ahead of the two cutting-edge firms? Mint explains
Why is Google chasing a different AI trajectory?
While both Anthropic and OpenAI are pushing the bar on AI innovation, Google’s showcase at its recent annual event, I/O, was squarely focused on products. While this isn’t to say that Google is shunning frontier AI, chief executive Sundar Pichai admitted at post-I/O interviews with media outlets that the company is consciously doubling down on AI usability, rather than sheer cutting-edge innovation. As conversations about real-world AI deployment increase, Google’s approach is likely to cater to this. Such an approach could look at maximizing revenue generation from AI, including early hardware sales through Google’s smart eyewear.