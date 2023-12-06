Google Announces AI System Gemini After Turmoil at Rival OpenAI
Miles Kruppa ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 06 Dec 2023, 10:25 PM IST
SummaryThe search giant’s algorithm aims to improve the audio and video capabilities of the Bard chatbot.
Google said it developed a new artificial-intelligence system more powerful than any currently on the market, including technology developed by ChatGPT creator OpenAI.
