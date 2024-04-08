Google app users in Android soon to receive Gemini toggle integration: Report
Google integrates Gemini AI service in Workspace app and Gemini toggle for select iOS users. Android users anticipate update to access Gemini toggle for seamless transitions between search and Gemini service.
In a bid to enhance user experience and offer access to its advanced AI service, Gemini, Google has made significant strides in integrating the feature across its platforms. The latest developments include the introduction of a dedicated chatbot within Workspace, a standalone app available in app stores, and a toggle feature for Gemini within the Google App for select iOS users.