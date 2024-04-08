Google integrates Gemini AI service in Workspace app and Gemini toggle for select iOS users. Android users anticipate update to access Gemini toggle for seamless transitions between search and Gemini service.

In a bid to enhance user experience and offer access to its advanced AI service, Gemini, Google has made significant strides in integrating the feature across its platforms. The latest developments include the introduction of a dedicated chatbot within Workspace, a standalone app available in app stores, and a toggle feature for Gemini within the Google App for select iOS users.

However, while these updates have been well-received by iOS users, Android users have been feeling left out. Addressing this concern, Google is reportedly working on an update for the Google App on Android, set to introduce the Gemini toggle to all Android smartphone users.

The news of this upcoming feature was brought to light by AsembleDebug in collaboration with PiunikaWeb (via India Today). According to reports, the under-development Gemini toggle for the Google Android app promises fluid animations for seamless transitions between standard search and the Gemini service, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

As per the report, recently leaked images and videos have revealed the expected features of the upcoming update, presenting refreshed shortcuts for functions such as Gallery, Translate, Homework, and Sing. These shortcuts were previously hinted at a month ago, and users who have access to the latest beta versions of the Google app are already testing them out.

The specific version of the app that will introduce this feature has not been revealed yet, but PiunikaWeb suggests that it could be released to the general public within a timeframe spanning from weeks to months. However, users participating in the beta program are anticipated to receive access over time, although there are no assurances provided presently.

Currently, Android users have access to Gemini through a dedicated standalone app, while iPhone users enjoy the integrated Google app experience. Nonetheless, the impending introduction of the Gemini toggle in the Google app for Android marks a significant improvement, enabling effortless switching between traditional search and the comprehensive AI chatbot experience offered by Gemini.

Additionally, Google is offering the Gemini mobile app, providing users with various ways to interact with its powerful AI models. These include multimodal input, creative assistance, information access, and on-the-go help, catering to users' diverse needs and preferences.

