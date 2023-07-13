Google has announced a major update for its AI chatbot Bard, including multilingual support in 40 languages, image understanding capabilities, and more control over responses.
Google has announced a significant update for Bard, its formidable competitor to ChatGPT. The latest update brings exciting features, including multilingual support in 40 languages, with a particular emphasis on catering to the diverse linguistic needs of users in India.
Bard can now fluently communicate in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. Moreover, Google has expanded the availability of Bard to additional regions such as Brazil and across Europe, broadening its user base.
One of the most notable features of Bard's update is its ability to understand image prompt. However, Google has taken a different approach by offering this image understanding capability for free, but currently limited to the English language. This update enhances Bard's capabilities and provides users with a more immersive and interactive chatbot experience.
Google is integrating its powerful AI technology, which currently powers Google Lens, into Bard, the AI chatbot. This integration will enable Bard to understand and analyze image prompts. Starting today, users will notice a camera icon on the search bar in Bard, allowing them to upload images for analysis.
The image prompt feature adds a new dimension to Bard's capabilities. For example, if users upload an image containing food ingredients, they can ask Bard to analyze the image and provide recipe suggestions based on the ingredients. Additionally, Bard can also provide search results accompanied by relevant photos. This enhancement allows users to leverage visual information to interact with Bard and obtain more accurate and context-specific responses.
With the new update, Google Bard introduces a unique approach to its responses, offering users the choice between elaborate or concise pointers. Unlike ChatGPT, Bard allows users to specify their preference for the type of reply they desire. Additionally, an in-built option has been added, enabling users to change the tone and style of Bard's responses with just a few clicks.
By clicking on the three dots located at the top right of Bard's reply, users can access five different response options: simple, long, short, professional, or casual. This feature, currently available in English, grants users more control over the conversational style and tone of the AI chatbot. Google plans to expand this functionality to support additional languages in the near future.
In addition to its latest features, Google Bard now introduces the ability for users to pin threads, enhancing the convenience of accessing and referencing chats with the AI chatbot. This feature proves particularly useful for users who want to keep important conversations with Bard easily accessible. Users will find options in the sidebar to pin specific threads, rename them, and quickly resume recent conversations.
Furthermore, Google has simplified the process of sharing Bard chats with others, catering to the needs of educational customers and beyond. Users now have the option to create chat conversations with Bard that resemble frequently asked questions (FAQs).
These curated chats can later be shared with peers or others who may benefit from the information, making knowledge-sharing more seamless and efficient. These additions further enhance the versatility and collaborative potential of Google Bard.
