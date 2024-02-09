In a recent announcement, Google has rebranded its chatbot Bard as Gemini, unveiling it as a powerful AI tool available for users globally. According to the tech giant, users can now engage with the Gemini Pro 1.0 model in over 40 languages across more than 230 countries and territories.

Gemini Advanced is now part of the all-new Google One AI Premium Plan, priced at $19.99 per month, starting with a complimentary two-month trial period. This premium plan not only includes access to Google AI and its latest advancements but also offers the benefits of the existing Google One Premium plan, providing users with a 2TB of storage.

Additionally, AI Premium subscribers can anticipate the integration of Gemini into various Google applications such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more (formerly known as Duet AI), as mentioned in the latest Google blog post.

To enhance the mobile experience, Google has introduced a new app for Gemini and Gemini Advanced, available on Android and within the Google app on iOS. This mobile-friendly version allows users to type, talk, or add images for a wide range of assistance while on the go. Examples provided include taking a picture of a flat tire to seek instructions or generating a custom image for a dinner party invitation.

While the Android app for Gemini is already available, iOS users can expect access to Gemini directly from the Google app in the coming weeks.

To access Gemini Pro, users need to have a Google account. For existing Google One plan subscribers, an upgrade to the new plan that includes chatbot access is available. According to a report from WIRED, upgrading to the paid version of Gemini involves logging into the Google account, visiting the Gemini chatbot homepage, tapping the hamburger icon in the top left corner, and clicking on "Upgrade to Gemini Advanced." This directs users to a subscription page through Google One. The AI Premium plan is priced at $20 per month, and Google is offering a two-month free trial for those who want to explore its capabilities.

After upgrading, users can refresh the browser tab to experience Gemini Advanced as their new default chatbot experience, as reported by WIRED.

