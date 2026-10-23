Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals how AI agents help him keep up with company updates

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has described how he uses AI agents to keep track of information and day-to-day operations across the company. Speaking to Alex Heath on the Sources podcast, Pichai said the agents summarise the previous 24 hours of activity, monitor internal conversations and report on the progress of AI models and the use of computing resources. The setup lets him stay informed without spending hours on email and reports.

Advertisement

Pichai said keeping up with Google used to take about an hour a day. AI agents now handle that first pass, collecting updates and flagging what matters. He stressed, however, that human oversight remains essential, especially for important decisions such as how computing resources are allocated.

How AI agents help Pichai track Google's operations The agents let him follow discussions in several internal chat groups without reading every message, Pichai said. They also update him on how models are progressing and how Google’s computing power is being used. When a topic needs a closer look, he can dig into the details.

Pichai stressed that the great thing about a cloud agent is that it can run without interruptions and carry context from one task to the next. This enables him to focus on new priorities while the agents continue collecting information.

Advertisement

He explained that as the agents handle one set of tasks, he can move on to the next problem. While this automation, Pichai said, AI agents are not meant to take major decisions; human participation is still required in critical areas.

Pichai expects AI agents to use browsers and new protocols During the Sources podcast interview, Pichai also discussed how AI agents will access websites. He anticipates two directions for growth: agents that crawl the Web like people, and agents that communicate via specialised protocols optimised for automated communication.

Pichai referred to an elegant approach: using the browser to access a computer, because it reflects the everyday way people want to interact with websites and helps them stay engaged. However, he believes dedicated protocols will eventually offer greater scalability, although developing them will take longer.

Advertisement

He observed a rise in the Model Context Protocol (MCP), agent protocols, and payment standards. Google has also supported the open Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), which aims to enable AI agents to perform commerce-related tasks across platforms that support it.

Google CEO says businesses must put users first Pichai also spoke about the potential impact of AI agents on online businesses and advertising. In the discussion with Heath, he explained that the long-term strategy should focus on users' needs and allow businesses that offer value to remain in business.

He admitted that the agent-consumer business relationship would change in line with technological development. Pichai believes new market dynamics will arise, which could have a major impact in many industries.

The remarks follow developments by tech firms seeking to enable AI agents to navigate websites, make online purchases and perform other actions for consumers. According to Google's own documentation, Google-Agent is a user-initiated fetcher provided to agents running on Google's servers to navigate the Web and execute user-requested actions.

Advertisement

Despite the potential of AI agents to revolutionise how humans interact with online services, Pichai's comments indicate that humans, business interests, and interoperable standards will continue to play a role, albeit less dominant, as the technology grows.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.