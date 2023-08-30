Google Chases Microsoft, Amazon Cloud Market Share With AI Tools
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Aug 2023, 02:01 AM IST
Summary
- Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian announces AI enhancements for corporate Gmail customers for $30 a month
Google is selling broad access to its most powerful artificial-intelligence technology for the first time as it races to make up ground in the lucrative cloud-software market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less