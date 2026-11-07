When personalization is not personal

The action prompts around which each card seems to be centred look as if they are the whole point of this personalization exercise. But not a single one turned out to be useful. One prompt actually asked me to go ahead and book a BluSmart cab rather than risk straining my injured foot. It knew about the injury from a photo I had shared to check the swelling, but not that BluSmart had shut shop last year. And despite my being a Level 8 Google Local Guide, it didn’t know that I would use my own car and driver.