When personalization is not personal

Tea, cookies and a taste of Dreambeans. That’s how Google Labs thinks you should start your day. Housed in an app of its own, the Dreambeans concept takes the Storybook feature from Gemini and puts it to use, presenting you with a set of cards based on information about you.
Google has all it needs to know about you from your Drive, Gmail, Calendar and Photos. It pulls these details together with stylized pictures of you and your life, so it’s not difficult to put it all together. If you’re a Gemini Notebook user, you’ll already be familiar with the interesting images and videos Nano Banana can come up with. Now, those skills have been extended to include you and yours. Try it out, but don’t blame me.