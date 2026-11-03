Google Dreambeans launches in India: AI app uses Gmail, YouTube, Photos and Gemini to create personalised stories

Google has launched its experimental AI-powered Dreambeans app in India, bringing personalised, AI-generated visual stories to Android and iOS users aged 18 and above. Announced on November 3, the app’s launch in India marks its first international expansion. Dreambeans draws on data from selected Google services, such as Gmail, Google Photos, Calendar, Search, Gemini and YouTube, to create illustrated stories that reflect users’ interests and everyday activities.

Dreambeans, built by Google Labs, helps users find information without scrolling through feeds or entering prompts. Instead, it proactively generates personalised story collections from connected Google accounts. The India launch comes with support for 14 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi and Urdu.

How Google Dreambeans works Google says Dreambeans processes data from users’ connected services to create a daily visual story on topics such as travel, arts and crafts, local events and upcoming reminders. Users can open each story for more details, save it for later or share it.

The app was previously limited to static AI images, but Google has recently added animated videos for certain stories using its Veo video-generation model. Users can also give feedback that shapes the content in their collections.

Dreambeans is available on Android and iOS devices in India. However, users can select only one language for their stories at a time. At a press briefing, Google product manager Gozde Oznur confirmed that the app can handle information in different languages, but it cannot yet create stories that mix languages, such as Hindi and English.

Google Dreambeans raises privacy issues The app’s use of personal Google account information raises privacy concerns, as some connected services may hold sensitive details. Dreambeans uses Google’s Personal Intelligence technology to personalise stories with information from these services.

Oznur said users can choose which Google services to connect and can disconnect them at any time. They can also export their Dreambeans data. Google also says that data deleted from a connected service is erased from the app’s personalisation system.

Users can also ask Dreambeans not to surface certain information, such as business-related topics. Oznur said the app works only with personal Gmail accounts, and that generated stories can be seen only by the user.

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Dreambeans India: First international market Google first introduced Dreambeans in the US in June 2026 and opened it to all eligible users aged 18 and above in September.

According to Sensor Tower estimates shared by TechCrunch, the app has recorded nearly 55,000 downloads in the US since launch. About 63% of those came in September, while October downloads fell 84% month-on-month to around 5,500.