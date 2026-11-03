Google Dreambeans launches in India: AI app uses Gmail, YouTube, Photos and Gemini to create personalised stories

Google has launched its experimental AI-powered Dreambeans app in India, bringing personalised, AI-generated visual stories to Android and iOS users aged 18 and above. Announced on November 3, the app’s launch in India marks its first international expansion. Dreambeans draws on data from selected Google services, such as Gmail, Google Photos, Calendar, Search, Gemini and YouTube, to create illustrated stories that reflect users’ interests and everyday activities.

Advertisement

Dreambeans, built by Google Labs, helps users find information without scrolling through feeds or entering prompts. Instead, it proactively generates personalised story collections from connected Google accounts. The India launch comes with support for 14 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi and Urdu.

How Google Dreambeans works Google says Dreambeans processes data from users’ connected services to create a daily visual story on topics such as travel, arts and crafts, local events and upcoming reminders. Users can open each story for more details, save it for later or share it.

The app was previously limited to static AI images, but Google has recently added animated videos for certain stories using its Veo video-generation model. Users can also give feedback that shapes the content in their collections.

Advertisement

Dreambeans is available on Android and iOS devices in India. However, users can select only one language for their stories at a time. At a press briefing, Google product manager Gozde Oznur confirmed that the app can handle information in different languages, but it cannot yet create stories that mix languages, such as Hindi and English.

Google Dreambeans raises privacy issues The app’s use of personal Google account information raises privacy concerns, as some connected services may hold sensitive details. Dreambeans uses Google’s Personal Intelligence technology to personalise stories with information from these services.

Oznur said users can choose which Google services to connect and can disconnect them at any time. They can also export their Dreambeans data. Google also says that data deleted from a connected service is erased from the app’s personalisation system.

Advertisement

Users can also ask Dreambeans not to surface certain information, such as business-related topics. Oznur said the app works only with personal Gmail accounts, and that generated stories can be seen only by the user.

Also Read | ASUS ExpertBook P Series, Ultra laptops get big discounts on Flipkart

Dreambeans India: First international market Google first introduced Dreambeans in the US in June 2026 and opened it to all eligible users aged 18 and above in September.

According to Sensor Tower estimates shared by TechCrunch, the app has recorded nearly 55,000 downloads in the US since launch. About 63% of those came in September, while October downloads fell 84% month-on-month to around 5,500.

Google said user interest and usage of its services in India made the country its first international market. The company is also working to make Dreambeans more actionable, which may include letting users act on some of its recommendations.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.