Google held its 9th edition event in India today, on October 19, with a primary focus on enhancing user and partner experiences within the country. During the event, Google emphasized the significance of generative AI and highlighted the milestones achieved by the tech giant through this emerging technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a specific emphasis on India, Google revealed its plans to eliminating barriers for its users, with a particular focus on improving the shopping experience. Google has introduced the Google Search Generative Experience (SGE), aiming to bring benefits to both shoppers and small merchants.

Shivani Mohan, the Senior Director of UX Research at Google, spoke about the modifications made to SGE (Search, Google, and Events) to better cater to the needs of users in India. She mentioned that "Gen AI is assisting us in reimagining the capabilities of a search engine by revolutionizing the organization of information." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by HT Tech, the initial enhancement from tech giant will involve enhancing the visual aspects of Google Search, particularly with regard to shopping. SGE will generate clear and user-friendly responses, accompanied by visual elements, to assist shoppers in swiftly locating their desired products. Mohan also mentioned that in the near future, users will have the capability to discover nearby places and activities using SGE, with the integration of user reviews.

Additionally, Google is broadening its efforts to boost the visibility of small businesses, positioning them at the forefront of the digital commerce landscape. As a component of this effort, Google is introducing Business Messages for shopping within its Search platform, adds the report from the publication. Users will have the ability to simply scroll down on the Search results page, locate the chat icon, and directly engage with merchants by posing any questions they may have. This feature is anticipated to be accessible by the year's end.

Reportedly, Google is set to unveil Google Merchant Center Next, a platform that will enhance the visibility of local retail outlets in search results. Small businesses often face resource constraints that can hinder the creation of comprehensive product listings, a challenge addressed by this innovative tool. Its implementation has commenced for new users, and it is expected to be accessible to all users in the early months of the upcoming year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

