Google gears up for release of its AI software Gemini: Report1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Google offers a small group of companies access to its upcoming conversational AI software Gemini, which will compete with OpenAI's GPT-4.
Google has reportedly taken a leap ahead of the launch of its much awaited conversational artificial intelligence software Gemini. As per a report from The Information, the Alphabet owned tech giant has offered a small group of companies access to the upcoming AI software.