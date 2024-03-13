Google implements restrictions on Gemini AI's election responses ahead of 2024 global polls: Here's why
Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini from answering questions about global elections, including the U.S. presidential match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, directing users to use Google Search instead to ensure responsible AI use.
Google has announced that its AI chatbot Gemini will be restricted from answering questions about global elections scheduled for this year, citing concerns over potential missteps in the deployment of the technology. This move comes amidst growing worries surrounding misinformation and fake news fueled by advancements in generative AI.