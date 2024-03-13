Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini from answering questions about global elections, including the U.S. presidential match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, directing users to use Google Search instead to ensure responsible AI use.

Google has announced that its AI chatbot Gemini will be restricted from answering questions about global elections scheduled for this year, citing concerns over potential missteps in the deployment of the technology. This move comes amidst growing worries surrounding misinformation and fake news fueled by advancements in generative AI.

Gemini users querying about upcoming elections, including the highly anticipated U.S. presidential match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, will receive a response directing them to use Google Search instead. The decision to implement these restrictions was first announced in December, with Google emphasizing to ensure the responsible use of AI, particularly during critical political events.

"In preparation for the many elections happening around the world in 2024 and out of an abundance of caution, we are restricting the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses," a spokesperson from Google stated.

The restrictions are not limited to the United States, as several other countries, including South Africa and India, are also gearing up for national elections. In India, tech firms are required to seek government approval before releasing AI tools that are still in the trial phase, with an emphasis on labeling tools that may yield inaccurate results.

Google's AI products have faced scrutiny following inaccuracies in historical depictions generated by Gemini, leading to the temporary suspension of its image-generation feature. CEO Sundar Pichai condemned the biases in Gemini's responses as "completely unacceptable" and assured users that the company was actively working to rectify the issues.

To recall, the American tech giant has faced repeated challenges stemming from the behavior of its Gemini AI. The latest controversy emerged when Google found itself in hot water over its AI platform Gemini, prompting an apology to India amidst widespread criticism and apprehension, as reported by TOI.

According to the publication's report, Google extended an apology to Prime Minister Modi following concerns that its AI platform, Gemini, was producing 'unreliable' outcomes and providing unsubstantiated responses to queries concerning the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from Reuters)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

