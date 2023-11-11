Google in talks for a major investment in AI start-up Character.AI
The potential investment, which might take the form of convertible notes, would further solidify the existing partnership between Character.AI and Google. Currently, Character.AI utilizes Google's cloud services and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for model training.
Alphabet's Google is reportedly in discussions to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Character.AI, the rapidly growing AI chatbot start-up, as per a Reuters report. The move comes as Character.AI seeks capital to train models and meet the increasing demand from users, according to sources familiar with the matter.