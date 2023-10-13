Google introduces image-generating enhancements to Search Generative Experience: All details
Google introduces generative AI search within Search Generative Experience (SGE). To explore these capabilities, users can engage with the Search Generative Experience by opting into Search Labs.
Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) now allows users to input prompts for AI-generated image creation. Up to four images can be generated, with the option to refine them, adds the Alphabet owned platform.
